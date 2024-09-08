We must give Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadows on territory of Russia and invite partners to join us, - former British Defense Secretary Shapps

Former British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has called on the British government to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadows missiles to strike at Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Shepps wrote about this in a column for The Sunday Times.

"Given the way Putin targets men, women and children using KABs, often launched from Russia, we must urgently approve the use of our long-range weapons on Russian soil... We know that many attacks are carried out from within Russia. And yet, apart from our authorisation to strike Crimea with British missiles, we are still wary of allowing our Ukrainian allies to strike the source of these attacks," Shapps wrote.

He emphasised that "it is time to stop asking President Zelenskyy's brave people to fight with their hands tied behind their backs".

Instead, he said, the UK should issue a direct warning to Putin: "If you continue to kill men, women, and children with KABs launched from Russia, then we will force the rest of the world to allow our long-range missiles to destroy your launchers wherever they are located - even inside Russia."

According to Shapps, now is the time to remind ourselves that what is happening in Ukraine is not just about Ukraine.

"It's about us as well. It's about protecting our entire way of life... Putin is wrong about us. Supporting a system with democratic winners and losers is not a weakness. It is a strength. But we can only sustain it if we stand up for others whose democracies are under threat," Shapps said.

In addition, he called on other countries to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia: "We should authorise the use of our Storm Shadows and invite the French, the Americans, and even our more reserved German partners to join us. With a simple ultimatum to Putin: stop your attacks on Ukraine, or we will support Ukraine's response."

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the support of Western allies had begun to weaken and accused the UK authorities of slowing down the supply of long-range missiles.