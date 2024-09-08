Occupiers attacked power facilities in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Over the past day, the Russian army struck energy facilities in six regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.



In the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the fighting. The power supply has been restored according to the backup scheme.

In the Donetsk region, a building was damaged as a result of shelling of the territory of a power facility. There were no casualties.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being switched off, and household and industrial consumers lost power. The power supply has been partially restored.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that a dangerous object was discovered during work at a power facility in the Kyiv region. It was neutralised.