Indian PM’s advisor Doval to visit Moscow to discuss peace efforts on Ukraine - media

Indian Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is planning to visit Moscow to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine.

This is reported by India Today, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication's sources, Doval will visit Moscow from 10 to 11 September, where he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and discuss peace efforts to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

During his visit, he will also take part in a meeting of the BRICS.

Read more: Issue of Russia’s possible participation in Peace Summit should be decided by Ukraine, - Indian Foreign Ministry

On the sidelines of the BRICS, Doval will also hold bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts with the possibility of continuing the discussions of the July summit in Moscow.

On 8 July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Moscow. This is Modi's first visit to Russia since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Indian prime minister met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Modi also called for an end to the war in Ukraine through diplomatic efforts.