Since beginning of day, 95 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting continues in seven directions, including in Pokrovsk direction - in six locations, - General Staff

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 95. The situation is most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The defence forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16 September.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Today, the occupiers intensified the use of aviation in the border areas of the Sumy region. So far, there have been 7 air strikes involving 16 guided aerial bombs. In particular, the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachevsk, Kniazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, and the city of Sumy were hit by enemy air strikes.

Read more: During week, Defense Forces eliminated 8,960 occupiers and destroyed 1,136 units of Russian weapons and military equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted to storm our positions near Synkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Stelmakhivka eleven times.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova, and Cherneshchyna. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this direction since the beginning of the day, and three are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defences of our troops in the Siversk direction, but receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka, the occupiers tried to push our units five times, two assaults are currently ongoing.

Watch more: Over 800 KABs, almost 300 "Shahed" UAVs and more than 60 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to drive our units from their positions five times. The enemy's attacks were repelled near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, and three assaults took place near Maiske, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 12 times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. A firefight is currently ongoing near Nelipivka.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 assaults on Ukrainian positions. Fighting continues in six locations.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units 19 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrainka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 625,260 people (+1,270 per day), 8,636 tanks, 17,804 artillery systems, 16,897 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane were repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

In the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice, but were fiercely rebuffed. The enemy also used aircraft in Lobkove.

The General Staff stressed that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to contain the enemy's offensive and stabilise the situation.