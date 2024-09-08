Russia is not ready for substantive peace talks - NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko

At the moment, Russia is not ready for substantive peace talks. Negotiations with Russia can only take place from a position of strength.

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko said this in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

Answering the question of whether peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are possible under the current circumstances, the NSDC Secretary said that Russia is not currently ready for substantive negotiations.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 95 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting continues in seven directions, including in Pokrovsk direction - in six locations, - General Staff

"The problem is to get Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. Russians have a different strategic culture from the West. It is possible to discuss with them only from a position of strength. That is why you (addressing our partners - ed.) must help us defeat Russia by arming us. Otherwise, the war will continue in other territories," Lytvynenko said.

At the same time, the NSDC Secretary said that Ukraine will continue to promote President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, in particular, by preparing the next peace summit.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said he was going to present a peace plan for Ukraine to US President Joe Biden and G7 partners.