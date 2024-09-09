Yaroslav Oliynyk, advisor to Minister of StrategicProm, was killed in road accident

Yaroslav Oliynyk (Loki), one of the first members of the renewed team of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and Industry, was killed in a car accident.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the former head of the ministry, Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Yaroslav Oliynyk, Loki, has died. He was one of the first members of the renewed team of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. He joined us last summer straight from the front line. He was responsible for working with drone manufacturers. I still can't believe it," Kamyshin wrote.

He also added that the funeral service for the deceased will take place on Tuesday at 12.00 at St Michael's Cathedral.

Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdyar clarified that Oliynyk died "at night, together with his wife Nina, in a car accident".

"Yaroslav was a sincere and cheerful person who devoted his entire - unfortunately, very short - life to fighting the enemy. This is a great loss for all of us. Loki was my first colleague in the Ministry, he taught me a lot, and I taught him a lot.

My sincere condolences to his family and friends," Hvozdar wrote.

