At night, ruscists attacked Kharkiv with KABs, hit private sector
1 5320
On the night of 9 September, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with KABs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"Private residential buildings were damaged as a result of a KAB strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A garage and vegetation around the hit site caught fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.
It is noted that the relevant services continue to examine the scene.