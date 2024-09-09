Kursk operation deprived Russian army of ability to manoeuvre its units - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in Kursk region has slowed down the Russian army's advance in the Pokrovsk sector. Everything possible is being done to ensure that the town of Pokrovsk is not lost. Defences are being strengthened there.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with CNN.

"Of course, the enemy has concentrated its best-trained units in the Pokrovsk direction. But we have deprived him of the opportunity to manoeuvre his units and redeploy his reinforcement units from other areas," said Syrskyi.

He noted that despite the fact that Russia has not moved many troops from the Pokrovsk region, with the exception of one marine brigade, the enemy can no longer manoeuvre reserves as before. As a result, the enemy's pressure is easing in other areas. According to Syrskyi, the number of artillery attacks and the intensity of offensive actions have decreased.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the most problematic for us. In other areas, the situation has become more stable. Therefore, I believe that this strategy was chosen correctly and will bring us the desired result," he concluded.

As a reminder, Mykola Melnyk, a company commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, recently stated that there is no stabilisation in the Pokrovsk sector, and that Russian invaders continue to advance.