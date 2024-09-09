Results of investigation into F-16 crash will soon be available, we are not going to hide them - Syrskyi

The results of the investigation into the F-16 plane crash in Ukraine are expected to be known soon.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

"Our pilots have been trained. They were trained in the educational institutions of our partner countries, and, of course, the best pilots were selected who already had experience in the effective use of aircraft in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Of course, they came well-trained, as confirmed by our partners, and received all the permits to operate these aircraft," he stressed.

According to Syrskyi, a special commission of the Ministry of Defence is currently conducting an investigation to clarify all the facts of the F-16 crash.

"But before that, I want to say that the pilot who was killed, he shot down two missiles and he just attacked, chasing the third cruise missile, using on-board weapons. I think the results of the investigation will be known soon. And, on the one hand, we are not going to hide this, but on the other hand, the effectiveness of using these aircraft has been proven by the results - the destruction of four cruise missiles by a pair of F-16s, so this will certainly strengthen our defence capabilities, especially in the fight against enemy cruise missiles," the Commander-in-Chief added.

When asked whether it could have been friendly fire, Syrskyi said: "I cannot comment on something where there is no result (of the investigation - Ed.) yet."

Also remind, on the evening of August 29, the General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Before that, it became known that on August 26, pilot Oleksii Mes died while repelling a Russian missile strike.

The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla said that the F-16 fighter of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mesia was shot down by a Patriot air defense system due to a lack of coordination between units.

On Friday, August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleschuk from the position of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.