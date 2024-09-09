Over 440 cases of occupants’ use of hazardous chemical munitions recorded in August - Support Forces

The enemy continues to use special ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals against the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, 447 such cases were recorded in August.

"The total for the period from 15 February 2023 to 24 August this year is 4035," the report says.

"Along with conventional firepower, the enemy uses ammunition loaded with hazardous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are anti-riot weapons and are prohibited for use as weapons of war. There is also a significant proportion of ammunition containing hazardous chemical compounds of unspecified type.

By doing so, Russia is grossly violating the rules of warfare, ignoring the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction," the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces Command added.