Fire broke out in Chornobyl zone: 400 rescuers have been extinguishing it for two days. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A new fire has broken out in the Chornobyl zone in Kyiv region and has been extinguished for two days.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"At present, 399 rescuers, 103 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, brought from different parts of Ukraine, as well as 17 units of equipment from the forestry are working at the scene. Due to strong winds, the fire is rapidly spreading to new areas.

Five units of heavy engineering equipment are also involved in the firefighting operations to create mineralised strips. Bulldozers, tractors and heavy tractors are working,’ the statement said.

Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the regional department of the State Emergency Service, said in a comment to UP: "Yes, this is a new fire in the Chornobyl zone. There was already a fire there a few days ago. That fire was extinguished. This is a new fire in another place. Liquidation is ongoing for the second day".

