Best way to increase military aid to Ukraine is to buy weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on partners to buy weapons for Ukrainian soldiers from Ukrainian manufacturers.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X.

"The best way to increase military assistance to Ukraine now is to buy weapons for our soldiers from Ukrainian manufacturers. Our defence industry is developing at a rapid pace and can produce much more with additional investment. It is also faster and cheaper for our partners," he said.

Read more: International law allows Ukraine to strike at legitimate military targets of Russian Federation - Sybiha

He also stressed that every dollar or euro invested today in Ukrainian weapons for Ukrainian soldiers is the best investment in long-term Euro-Atlantic stability.

"Some partners are already buying from our manufacturers. We urge them to increase their investments and others to follow suit," the minister added.