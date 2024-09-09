Ukrainian strike on airbase near Volgograd caused widespread damage to key infrastructure and equipment - British intelligence. PHOTO

After the Ukrainian strike on the Marinovka airbase in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, large-scale destruction was recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

"The strike on 22 August 2024 on the Marinovka airbase in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation resulted in four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed ancillary buildings and destroyed open storage facilities," the report says.

British intelligence also published satellite images of the aftermath of the strikes on the airfield.





As a reminder, on 22 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones had attempted to attack an airfield in the Volgograd region.

