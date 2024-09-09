German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing a "peace plan" in Russia's war against Ukraine, which provides for Russia's retention of previously seized Ukrainian territories.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

"Scholz has decided to go down in history as a 'chancellor of peace', using the war in Ukraine to regain lost ground.

Stunned by the devastating election results in Thuringia and Saxony and haunted by increasingly persistent rumours that a possible defeat on 22 September in Brandenburg could force him to take a step back, the chancellor decided to play the Ukrainian card to break the deadlock," the article says.

Journalists, citing sources in parliament, write that the German chancellor is working with some of his fellow party members "on a kind of 'Minsk agreements' that provide for the possibility of transferring parts of Ukrainian territory to Moscow. The source adds that "the chancellor wants to bend Ukraine at any cost".

The day before, in an interview, Scholz stressed the need to hold a new peace summit to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, with Russia's participation mandatory. He said that now is the time to start discussing peace in Ukraine. According to Scholz, he discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he has a "good" relationship. He allegedly agreed that Russia should be present at the next peace conference.

Criticism of the opposition

The CDU/CSU opposition bloc believes that Scholz's proposal to invite Russia to a peace summit threatens Germany's security.

"The chancellor's move was predictable, as it fits into the strategy of a part of the SPD to subtly push Ukraine towards a fictitious world defined by Russia, in which support is gradually decreasing and fictitious negotiations are needed instead. Scholz wants to portray himself as a chancellor of peace, but at the same time he is worsening the situation in Ukraine and thus weakening the security of Europe and Germany," said Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter.

Thomas Jaeger, a political scientist and professor at the University of Cologne, believes that for Vladimir Putin, war and negotiations are two different ways of achieving his goals in Ukraine.

"Putin is not interested in negotiations unless it is clear in advance that he will get a part of Ukraine, demilitarise it and receive certain security guarantees. Putin's goal is the disarmament of Ukraine and Russia's victory," Jaeger said.