HACCU extends Kniazev’s procedural obligations for 2 months

Today, on September 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of the procedural obligations imposed on former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev for another two months.

This became known from the broadcast of the court session, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

In particular, as noted, during this period he will not travel abroad without permission.

In addition, Kniazev should:

to come to the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court at every request;

notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor or court of any changes in their place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

to deposit their passport or other documents entitling them to cross the state border.

Read more: Former head of Supreme Court, Knyazev, was detained in Zakarpattia, near border with Romania. He stated that he was on his way to sanatorium (updated)

The case of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev

On 16 May 2023, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had uncovered a bribery scheme involving the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court. Law enforcers detained the current head of the Court, Kniazev, and seized $2.7 million. Later, the SAPO served Kniazev and his accomplice, a lawyer, with a notice of suspicion.

On the same day, the plenum of the Supreme Court voted in favour of a motion of no confidence to the Chief Justice, Vsevolod Knyazev.

The HCJ granted permission to arrest Kniazev. The court arrested him with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On 31 May, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to release former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev, suspected of taking a bribe, but reduced his alternative bail from UAH 107.3 million to UAH 75 million.

On 5 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Kniazev's bail for the second time - from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million. The next time the bail was reduced on 26 September - from UAH 55 million to UAH 45 million. On 2 November, the bail was reduced to UAH 35 million. On 21 December, the bail was reduced from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million.

On 27 December 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv found Vsevolod Kniazev, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, guilty of violating the statutory restrictions on receiving gifts. In addition, the court ordered Knyazev to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and confiscated the gift in the amount of UAH 906,600.

On 31 January 2024, Kniazev was released on bail in the amount of UAH 18.168 million. The day before, the bail was reduced to this amount by the HACC investigating judge.