EU receives information from allies that Iran is supplying ballistic missiles to Russia - Stano

The European Union said it was aware of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

"We have reliable information provided by our allies about the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. ... We are studying this issue together with our member states, and if confirmed, this delivery will mean a significant material escalation of Iran's support for Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine," he said.

Stano added that "the unanimous position of EU leaders has always been clear. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran."

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among US and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.