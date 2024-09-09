Network of Russian and Belarusian cyber saboteurs exposed in Poland

Polish intelligence services have exposed a network of Russian and Belarusian cyber saboteurs who tried to seize information for the purpose of further blackmail and waging cyber warfare.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was announced by Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation of Poland,

According to him, in recent days, Polish special services have managed to expose a group "that had specific goals in Poland and operated from a specific location."

Gawkowski noted that the purpose of the Russian and Belarusian intelligence services in Poland was to obtain information for the purpose of further blackmail and, in fact, to wage cyber warfare.

"It all started with Polada (the Polish Anti-Doping Agency - Ed.) as part of a broader operational game of intelligence services, whose task was to find ways to penetrate other Polish institutions, both at the level of local government and state-owned companies related to the security sector," the Polish minister said.

Gawkowski noted that the aim of the cyberattacks was "to cause political, military and economic paralysis in Poland".

He also said that Polish institutions had been warned by intelligence agencies, and that prompt action had prevented the theft of data.

According to him, in the first half of 2024, more than 400,000 cyberattacks were registered, and Polish services took about 100,000 actions to identify who was behind them.

The minister added that compared to last year, the number of cyber incidents increased by 100% - 370,000 were recorded in the previous year.