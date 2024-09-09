Russian volunteer fighter Yevgeny Kazantsev, who defended Ukraine, is in Russian captivity: He cannot be exchanged

Volunteer Yevgeny Kazantsev, who is a Russian citizen and defended Ukraine, is still in Russian captivity. He cannot be exchanged because he is not a citizen of Ukraine.

This was reported by Mykhailo Makaruk, a serviceman and spokesman for the international intelligence community Informnapalm, Censor.NET reports.

He has been in Russian captivity since March 2022, where he is being tortured.

Evgeny Kazantsev is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, and holds Russian citizenship. His mother is a native of Chernihiv.

After the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, Yevhen returned to Ukraine and joined the ranks of the Right Sector and fought in the East.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, he defended Chernihiv in a TDF unit. In early March 2022, he was captured by the Russian occupiers.

Evgeny was tortured, which resulted in frostbite on his feet and toes, most of which were later amputated.

In Russia, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

However, Yevhen cannot be included in the exchange list and return to Ukraine because he is not a citizen of Ukraine.

"This is my friend and comrade-in-arms... For two and a half years of running around numerous offices, we have not been able to get any results. I appeal to all journalists, deputies and officials to help free this warrior from captivity...

Because now the state for which he fought has simply abandoned him to his fate... And the most disgusting thing in this story is that he is still listed in the military unit and has a Ukrainian war veteran status, which he honestly earned before the great war in the east of our country," Makaruk said.

Watch more: Occupants shoot captured Ukrainian soldier. VIDEO