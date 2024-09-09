Shells, grenade launchers, anti-aircraft missile systems: Sweden announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth 400 million euros

On Monday, 9 September, the Swedish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth SEK 4.6 billion (EUR 401.6 million). This is Sweden's 17th military aid package for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Swedish government's statement.

"The package addresses Ukraine's highest priority military needs and creates freedom of action for the future. It includes donations of equipment, direct procurement, equipment packages and financial assistance," the statement said.

In particular, the new aid package from Sweden includes camouflage equipment for previously donated equipment - PBV 302 tracked armoured personnel carriers, as well as Robot System 70 man-portable air defence systems.

In addition, the Swedish government notes that Ukraine has requested anti-tank weapons, so the aid package includes anti-tank shells, grenade launchers and mines. It also includes pollution protection equipment, ammunition for mortars, training materials for new recruits and winter gear for Ukrainian soldiers.

Sweden is also donating maritime equipment worth SEK 500 million (about €43 million), including six Combat Boat 90 combat boats and related equipment.

The Swedish government also plans to allocate additional funds to supply Ukraine with drones.

In addition, more than SEK 700 million (approximately EUR 61 million) will be donated to foundations and multilateral initiatives in 2024.

"Initiatives include both temporary multilateral projects, such as ammunition programmes, and permanent funds, such as the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine," the statement said.