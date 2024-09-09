Romania had no obligation to shoot down Russian drone that flew into country, - PM Ciolacu

Romania stated that it was not obliged to shoot down the Russian drone that flew into its territory.

This was stated by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, Romania responded to the airspace violation and monitored the situation with F-16 fighters.

The prime minister added that Romania was not obliged to take action.

"If the drones were targeting Romanian territory, of course, our country would have intervened," Ciolacu emphasized.

He called the incident a provocation designed to test the ability of Ukraine's neighbors to respond to such situations.

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of September 8, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense confirmed the arrival of a Russian drone in the country and said that two F-16 fighters were flying in the sky.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, September 7, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the downing of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.