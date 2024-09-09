Germany has no plans to interfere in gas transit between Russia and Ukraine

Germany does not plan to play an intermediary role between Ukraine and Russia in the issue of gas transit.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Economy, Susanne Ungrad, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now, after the start of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation is completely different. Back then, the negotiations were about transit fees (for gas transit through Ukraine) and various other aspects, including whether gas transit to Europe would continue. Now it is a matter for Ukraine alone," Ungrad said.

According to her, Germany is in talks with other European countries and the European Commission on how to guarantee security of energy supply in Europe and how to support Ukraine. Currently, there is a negotiation situation that concerns Ukraine and Russia, but primarily Ukraine, she added.

"This is a problem that needs to be resolved between Ukraine and Russia. Germany is ready and will be ready for any solution," Ungrad said.

For his part, federal government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit could not say whether the topic was discussed during the one-on-one talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Frankfurt last Friday. "This topic has not been discussed so far," he said.

The spokespersons were responding to a question about whether Germany plans to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the transit of Russian gas to Europe, as Berlin did before the full-scale war.

Neither spokesperson answered the question whether Germany was interested in continuing the transit.