2 people killed and 3 wounded in today’s shelling in Donetsk region

Today, on 9 September, Russian troops attacked the Kurakhove and Illinivka communities in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the town of Hirnyk of the Kurakhove community is under constant fire. Today, a man was killed by enemy shelling there, and 2 more people were wounded.



In addition, in the village of Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska community, Russians killed a 59-year-old woman and wounded another person. A house and an outbuilding were damaged in the village.



"Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate!" - Filashkin urged.

See more: Ruscists once again target fire at fire and rescue unit in Donetsk region. PHOTOS