Fragments of Russian drone found in Romania

Experts from the Romanian Ministry of Defence found fragments of a Russian drone in Tulcea County, near the border with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the ministry's press service.

Employees of the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania "collected fragments of a Russian drone" on the outskirts of the village of Periprava in Tulcea County.

They will now be submitted for examination "in accordance with legal procedures".

"In the near future, searches will also take place in the vicinity of Karaorman, where there is reportedly another possible crash site," the defence ministry said.

The report says that the wreckage was found outside the settlements, and no infrastructure elements were damaged.

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of 8 September, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack drones violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the country and said that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was entered by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

At the same time, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania was not obliged to shoot down the Russian drone that flew into their country.

It is also known that on Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the crash of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.