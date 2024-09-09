New model of food supply for Armed Forces of Ukraine to be launched as pilot project in 2025 - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense's procurement agency, the State Logistics Operator, has presented a new model for providing food to the Armed Forces, which will be launched as a pilot project in several regions of Ukraine in 2025.

The main task of the new approach is to ensure better quality of the products supplied to the Armed Forces and to increase the efficiency of the procurement process.

"Starting from February 2025, two models will operate in parallel: the one that the State Defence Enterprise is currently using and the new pilot model. This approach is used to ensure the sustainability of the system and the continuity of the supply process. Transformations in the catering model for the military should increase the efficiency of supply and at the same time ensure compliance with high quality standards," said Deputy Minister of Defence Dmytro Klymenkov.

The pilot will run for a year and will cover such regions as Kyiv city and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.

The main changes relate to the financial model of interaction with the supplier, the product model, and the quality control process.