More than half of Ukrainians believe that the only telethon is currently irrelevant. At the same time, only 7.7% believe that the telethon has not lost its relevance.

These are the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Razumkov Centre sociological service, Censor.NET reports citing CHESNO.

Read more: Almost 60% of Poles believe that Poland should shoot down Russian objects that fly into country’s airspace - poll

The results of the study show that the number of viewers of the telethon is decreasing, and therefore the feasibility of its existence is in question. Thirty-five per cent of Ukrainians strongly agree with the thesis that the telethon format has lost its relevance. Another 16% of citizens rather support this position.

The survey revealed certain differences in the regional context. The southern regions of Ukraine have a less negative attitude towards the telethon, while the indicators of other regions are almost the same.