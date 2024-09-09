PGO filed petition with Interpol and appealed to number of countries to detain "servant of people" Dmytruk

The Prosecutor General's Office has requested the detention and temporary arrest of Artem Dmytruk, a Servant of the People MP (now unaffiliated) suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of his further extradition to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the PGO.

In addition, in agreement with the Prosecutor General's Office, a request for the publication of a Red Notice against the said MP was made to the records of the Interpol General Secretariat.

As mentioned in the report, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the suspect, after which the procedure for his search, including international search, was initiated.

Reference

A Red Alert is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and temporarily arrest a person pending extradition or transfer.

Artem Dmytruk's escape

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was notified of being suspected of assaulting a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the MP in absentia in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to MP Suto Mamoyan.