Ukraine prepares Crimean Platform summit for September 11, - Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, September 11, the Crimean Platform summit will take place.

The event was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I held several meetings with our team of international experts. We are preparing the Crimean Platform summit for September 11," the head of state said.

In addition, Zelensky said that the team of First Lady Olena Zelenska is preparing the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will also take place this week.

"We are preparing negotiations with our partners for the sake of greater strength of Ukraine and greater opportunities for our society," the head of state said.

