Zelenskyy appointed Myroslav Biletskyi as interim head of Zakarpattia RMA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Myroslav Biletskyi as acting head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration.

This is stated in the relevant decree of the head of state of September 9, 2024, Censor.NET reports.

"To temporarily entrust Biletskyi Myroslav Zoltanovych with the duties of the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration," the document says.

It should be noted that Myroslav Biletskyi replaced Viktor Mykyta, who recently transferred to the Presidential Office.

What we know about Myroslav Biletskyi

Myroslav Biletskyi is 48 years old. He graduated from Lviv Polytechnic National University with a degree in Business Economics and a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He was a candidate for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IX convocation in the 2019 snap elections from the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman political party under No. 16 on the party list.

Later, he was elected to the Zakarpattia Regional Council of the VIII convocation from the Zakarpattia regional organization of the Ridne Zakarpattia political party.

Since 2021, he has served as the First Deputy Head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Since November 25, 2021, he has been a member of the Standing Committee on Budget of the Regional Council.

Read more: Lubinets calls for thorough investigation into beating and death of mobilized man in Zakarpattia