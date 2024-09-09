UN Human Rights Commissioner Turk: I fear for people of Ukraine this winter

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned Russia's constant attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and said he was "afraid" for Ukrainian civilians as winter approaches.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

"In Ukraine, the civilian population is trapped in cycles of terror due to the constant attacks of the Russian Federation, which strikes civilian objects such as hospitals, schools and supermarkets, and constant waves of attacks on energy infrastructure, leading to power outages across the country," Turk said in his speech opening the session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. "I fear for Ukrainians in the coming winter," he added.

According to Turk, his office tried to gain access to all regions affected by the war, including the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, in order to monitor the human rights situation.

Last month, Türk's office asked the Russian authorities to grant access to the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions. "I am sorry that the Russian Federation is still refusing to grant such access to the relevant territories," he said on September 9.

