UN General Assembly cannot force Russia to comply with Charter of Organization - Assembly President Francis

The UN General Assembly has no way to force Russia to comply with the organization's Charter and the requirements of international law.

This was stated at a press conference on Monday by UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis.

Answering a journalist's question whether the General Assembly had done everything in its power to force Russia to end the war and comply with the UN Charter and international law, Francis noted that the GA does not have the ability to force countries to fulfill their obligations.

"We act out of conviction, based on our values and principles, and we hope that all member states of the United Nations will abide by the obligations they took on when they joined the UN, one of which, of course, is respect for the territorial integrity of other states," he explained.

He added that the UN continues to hope and expect "that the Russians will fulfill their obligations."

"But I don't think we have the capacity and the authority to force the Russians," Francis said.

The President of the Assembly reminded that the General Assembly had adopted "a number of strong resolutions calling on the Russian Federation to respect the law and immediately withdraw its troops" from the territory of Ukraine.

"I remember that I myself inserted the word 'immediately' into the resolution," he added. - "This (Russian aggression - Ed.) is a fundamental and blatant violation of international law that we cannot tolerate. The Russians have set a bad precedent if other countries decide to follow suit," Francis summarized.

