Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski discusses further support for Ukraine with British counterpart Lammy

On Monday, September 9, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski met with his British counterpart David Lammy. The meeting took place in Warsaw. Among other things, the diplomats discussed further support for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the foreign ministers discussed the most important issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Middle East, transatlantic cooperation and policy towards China.

They also discussed further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

It is also reported that Sikorski raised the issue of the status of the Polish language in the British education system.

In addition, the Polish Foreign Minister drew attention to the demands of Polish exporters in the context of difficulties in bilateral trade after Brexit.

Sikorski and Lemmy planned further meetings and events at many levels.

Earlier, Czech Defense Minister Černohova discussed support for Ukraine with her Italian counterpart Crozetto.

Read more: NATO responded to Sikorski’s call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine: Such actions could have consequences for entire Alliance