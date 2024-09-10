Russians complain of massive drone attack: energy facilities and airfields are under attack. VIDEO

On the night of 10 September, authorities in a number of Russian regions reported a massive drone attack. It is known that fuel and energy facilities and airfields were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, claims that the air defence system has shot down 59 drones in the region. According to him, there were no casualties or damage. He also said that operational and emergency services are working.

The authorities of Tula region reported two downed UAVs, the wreckage of one of which fell "at one of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex".

At the same time, representatives of the Tula Region authorities assure that the technological process of the affected facility was not disrupted by the incident.

The governor of Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, reported the "suppression" of drones in three districts of the region, but did not specify their number.

The "Khalino" airfield in the Kursk region came under attack by Ukrainian drones.

Drone attacks were also reported in the Orel, Voronezh and Kaluga regions and Krasnodar Krai of Russia.