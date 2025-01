Russian occupants advanced in Krasnohorivka, as well as near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar. The contact line in Toretsk has been clarified," the statement said.

The directions of the Russian army's advance are shown on the map.

