Russia attacks with 46 "Shaheds" overnight, air defence forces shoot down 38 UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 10 September, the Russian occupiers launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and attacked with 46 "Shahed" attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russia).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups of the electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack. As a result of the air battle, 38 attack UAVs were shot down," the statement said.

In addition, three UAVs left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, one in the direction of Russia and two in the direction of the occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they fell under the influence of electronic warfare).

Air defences were operating in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava regions.

