OTG "Kharkiv" about situation in north of Kharkiv region: Occupiers are putting pressure, but are not successful. There are cases of enemy’s refusal to perform tasks

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Cases of the occupiers' refusal to perform their tasks continue to be recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, Russian troops continue to exert pressure in all active areas of the frontline, but are not successful. Units of the Defence Forces reliably hold their positions.

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is carrying out a single movement of personnel of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division to evacuate sanitary losses and provide logistical support to units at the frontline," the statement said.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings, conducting aerial reconnaissance to detect units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. He used a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A in the city.

The enemy is moving in small groups in the vicinity of Tykhe to replenish current losses. There are cases of personnel refusing to perform assigned tasks.

According to the OTG "Kharkiv", 2 combat engagements took place over the past day. The Russian occupiers also carried out 2 air strikes using 2 KABs and 2 unguided aerial missiles. They carried out 37 strikes with kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 422 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, 1 combat engagement has taken place in the area of Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day, 9 September, amounted to 121 people, including 57 irreversible casualties and 64 sanitary casualties.

Also in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 66 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged