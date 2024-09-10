Birth, marriage, divorce and name change certificates are now available in "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

New digital documents have been added to the "Diia" app. These are birth, marriage, divorce and name change certificates.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET informs.

"We are expanding the list of digital documents in the app. From now on, birth, marriage, divorce and name change certificates are always in your smartphone - in Diia. You will no longer have to look for the originals when applying for a job, benefits or confirming a change of name," the statement said.

The birth certificate of a child of any age will be automatically pulled up by tax number. It is enough to log in to the application and it will appear in the list of documents. This is especially important for parents who changed their personal data after the birth of their child.

Certificates will be automatically pulled into Diia if:

the State Register of Civil Status Acts contains information about the certificate and the document contains a tax number;

you are a citizen of Ukraine aged 14+ and have a verified tax number.

