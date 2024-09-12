Defense forces hit two enemy anti-aircraft systems in Ukrainka and Pokrovsk districts - OSGT "Tavria"

Ukrainian defenders hit two air defense systems of the Russian invaders in the Orichiv and Pokrovsk directions.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OSGT "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhoviy, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I especially want to single out the destruction of two air defense systems. This is one Buk anti-aircraft missile complex in the Ukrainka area in the Orichivsk direction, as well as the 23-2 anti-aircraft installation in the Pokrovsk area," he said.

The Defense Forces also hit 15 vehicles and 4 enemy drones.

The statistics of destruction of enemy reconnaissance FPV drones by Ukrainian UAVs is also increasing.

"Yesterday, there were 4 such lesions in our operational area," added the OSGT "Tavria".

Reference

The Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAMS) is a Soviet and Russian medium-range system designed to intercept and destroy aerodynamic targets, such as aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, as well as to combat tactical ballistic missiles.

It has several modifications, including "Buk-M1", "Buk-M2" and "Buk-M3", each of which has improved characteristics of radar detection and destruction of targets.

The ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun is a Soviet double-barreled automatic anti-aircraft gun of 23 mm caliber designed to engage low-flying air targets.

It can operate in both stationary and mobile modes, being installed on different platforms, which allows it to be used in different combat conditions.