In Murmansk region of Russian Federation, "Carpet" plan was introduced, allegedly due to attack by UAV on "Olenya" airfield

The "Carpet" plan was introduced in two airports of the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation - Murmashi and Khibiny. Previously, due to the alleged threat of another drone attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mash Telegram channel.

As noted, two drones were allegedly shot down 7 kilometers from the "Olenya" airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk region.

The mass media adds that departure and arrival flights have been delayed. In the region, there is a high activity of reconnaissance aircraft from Finland, Sweden, and Norway. On the flight chart, C295 of the Norwegian Air Force (N31) and "Gulfstream" 5 of the Italian Air Force (IAM1495, MM62293) are allegedly spotted.

Watch more: Factory producing T-80BVM tanks and "Solntsepek" MLRS is on fire in Omsk, Russia. VIDEO

Also remind, on September 11, in the Murmansk region of Russia, it was also reported about the raid of "enemy drones".

According to the Russian mass media, the "Carpet" plan was implemented at two airports in the Murmansk Region due to the threat of UAVs.