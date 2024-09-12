Stabilisation blackouts are to be introduced in Kyiv and 4 regions from 13:00 to 23:00

On Thursday, 12 September, stabilisation blackouts will be introduced in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of DTEK energy company.

"Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions: we are moving to stabilisation blackouts

At the command of Ukrenergo, from 13:00 to 23:00, one stage of blackouts will be applied in these regions," the statement said.

Read more: Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions (updated)

Earlier, "Ukrenergo" reported that on 12 September, electricity restrictions are not expected to be applied.