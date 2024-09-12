Pentagon has allocated $1.2 billion for production of AMRAAM missiles, including for Ukraine

The US Department of Defence has signed a contract worth almost $1.2 billion with Raytheon for the production of advanced medium-range "air-to-air" missiles (AMRAAM). Ukraine will receive them, among other things.

This is stated in an official statement on the Pentagon's website, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the agreement provides for the production of missiles, the AMRAAM telemetry system, spare parts, and other equipment for engineering support of production.

The contract is for the production of 38 AMRAAM missiles, initial and field spare parts, as well as other equipment and activities to support production.

The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and should be completed by 31 December 2028.

"This contract provides for overseas military sales to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom," the US defence department added.