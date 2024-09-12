At night, "Shahed" flew near Khmelnytskyi NPP, later it was destroyed by air defense - RMA

During the night attack on Khmelnytskyi, the Russian attack UAV "Shakhed" flew in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

This was announced by the head of the RMA SerhiI TIurin, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, during a night attack, the flight of a Russian attack UAV of the Shahed type was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant. Later, this Shahed was shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

Tyurin noted that the occupiers deliberately lay the routes of missiles and attack drones so that they pass, in particular, over the nuclear facilities of Ukraine.

Also remind, it was previously reported that on the night of September 12, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 69 means of air attack, including ballistics, guided air missiles, cruise missiles, and 64 "Shaheds".

Air defense forces destroyed 44 out of 64 "Shaheds".

