In Pokrovsk direction, activity of Russian infantry has changed, although in general dynamics of assault actions have not decreased - officer of 15th brigade of NGU Riasnyi

In certain areas of the Pokrovsk direction, the advance of the Russian army has been stopped.

As Censor.NET informs, the officer of the 15th brigade of operational assignment of NGU, Oleksandr Riasnyi, told about this on Radio Svoboda.

"The dynamics of the enemy's assault actions have not decreased, but you can now see a trend that the activity of their infantry has decreased a little. Therefore, their advance in certain areas has been stopped. There has been no enemy advance for about five days.

In the lane of the 15th brigade, the enemy is blocked, we do not allow him and he does not advance. The enemy's infantry is not so active in assaults. They suffer very heavy losses and are forced to pull up reserve units and replenish their units," Ryasny said.

The officer says that the Russian army is now acting according to standard military tactics and is trying to bypass populated areas from the flanks. In particular, the occupying army is trying to do this in the area of ​​the Ukrainian settlement, which is north of Kurakhove.

"Ukrainian capture will cause a number of significant problems both tactically and strategically. But at the moment, I see that the enemy is trying to bypass populated areas from the flanks, this is his tactic, which can be observed in the near future in almost all directions. That is, as per the standard, as written in all military textbooks. But all efforts are now aimed at preventing a wedge, so I think it will be difficult for them to do it," Riasnyi said.

Also remind, that the Russian army is unsuccessfully trying to carry out assaults in the direction of Kurakhove. Attacks from three sides.

