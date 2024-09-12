Mobilization deferment for half-blood members: Zelenskyy signed law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on deferment for people whose half-blood immediate family members died in the war or went missing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The law was returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, the relevant bill was supported by the Verkhovna Rada.

Persons liable for military service, whose close relatives, including a full ( full-blood or half-blood) brother or sister, were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities during martial law, will receive a deferment from military service.

