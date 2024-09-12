Ruscists attacked civilian vessel with grain heading to Egypt - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, on 12 September, Russia launched a missile attack on a civilian vessel carrying a cargo of wheat for Egypt. The occupiers struck immediately after the vessel left Ukrainian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"A Russian missile against a cargo of wheat for Egypt. Today's strike in the Black Sea was against an ordinary civilian vessel immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, fortunately, there were no casualties," he noted.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is one of the key global donors of food security.

The internal stability and life of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal and uninterrupted operation of our export food corridor. Our food supplies to Africa and the Middle East are critical. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our ports, our Black Sea, and supply food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine - the protection of life, and it should be a priority for every country," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that he expects the world to react and added that "wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles".

