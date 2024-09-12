Russians shoot down their own plane in Murmansk region: they mistook it for drone - Russian media

In the Murmansk region, Russians mistook their own light aircraft for a drone and fired at it with small arms.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

What is known about the incident?

As noted, two light sport aircraft - ATEC 321 Faeta NG and BRM Aero Bristell NG5 - took off from the landing site in the Apatity municipal district to Arkhangelsk around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Half an hour later, the region lifted airspace restrictions that had been imposed due to the UAV attack.

Apparently, not everyone got the drone attack warning - after takeoff, the pilot of one of the planes saw that the other plane was behaving strangely. He raised an alarm signal. It turned out that the other plane had been fired upon with small arms.

After the shooting, the pilots of both planes requested a change in the flight plan: the first decided to land at the Apatity airfield, and the second returned to the place of departure.

Their flight lasted about 20 minutes.

Baza clarified that after the landing, it became known that the bullets had pierced the wing and headlights of the plane.

