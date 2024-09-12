Chernihiv-based hacker group that defrauded US citizens of over UAH 1.2 million is neutralized - National Police

The attackers attached malware to computer software update links that were publicly available online. The victims followed these links and thus gave the criminals access to bank payment card details saved for the purpose of purchasing goods on online platforms.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

How the attackers acted

Thus, hackers gained unauthorized control over the network of computers of almost a thousand US citizens. Using their accounts on American trading platforms, the offenders bought expensive equipment and paid with the victims' cards. By their actions, they managed to cause them losses in the amount of over UAH 1.2 million.





Identification of criminals

Ukrainian police identified the criminals - 26- and 27-year-old residents of Chernihiv. Authorized searches were conducted at their residences and workplaces, during which computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized.

The National Police investigators served both men suspicion notices of unauthorized interference with information (automated) systems during martial law by prior conspiracy, which led to information leakage (part. 5 of Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), secret theft of property committed under martial law (Art. 185(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sale of malicious software (Art. 361-1(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The defendants face up to fifteen years in prison.