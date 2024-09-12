79 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions mostly - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., 79 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions affected, in particular, the communities of Tymofiivka, Ivan-Shyichyne, Hremiach, Sukhodil, Porozok. In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with drones in the areas of Pavlivka, Marine, Bilopillia, Obody and Richky.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have been conducting offensive actions near Synkivka and Kolisnykivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times near Druzheliubivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled the aggressor's attempts to advance near Verkhnokamianske. One battle in the area is still ongoing.

Read more: Sikorski: Ukraine should have right to strike Russia with Western weapons

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Zaliznianske and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pavlivske and Novopokrovka.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried four times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of New York and Nelipovka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, the Russian aggressors struck Toretsk and Ivanopillia with free-flight aerial rockets and GABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 14 attacks, with six more battles still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 33 times in the direction of Zhelannyi Pershyi, Ukrainsk, Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 27 of the occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues, with the hottest spots near Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed our positions near Zolota Nyva and Katerynivka twice.

Read more: Russians launch counteroffensive in Kursk region, everything is going according to our plan - Zelenskyy

The situation in other directions

Two enemy attacks were also repelled in the Prydniprovske direction.

The situation in other sectors remained unchanged