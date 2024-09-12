Sikorski: Ukraine should have right to strike RF with Western weapons

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to defend itself against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he said that ensuring Ukraine's security remains a common priority for Poland and the United States.

"Poland remains committed to continuing pressure on the Russian regime to force it to end its war against Ukraine. ... We, as the West, must continue to supply Ukraine with advanced air and missile defense systems, as well as lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons. We are convinced of the effectiveness of economic sanctions and call for more decisive action to confiscate frozen Russian assets," Sikorski emphasized.

The minister believes that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to defend itself.

"The victim of aggression has the right to defend itself, the right to shoot down air attack aircraft that attack it. Therefore, I believe that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to prevent war crimes," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

