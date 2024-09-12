Pre-trial restraint imposed on two more accomplices in beating of serviceman in Smila - Prosecutor General’s Office

At the request of the prosecutor of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office in Cherkasy region, two more people suspected of hooliganism against a serviceman were imposed round-the-clock house arrest.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The main suspect was also notified of a new suspicion

- of extortion, hooliganism, illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 296, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Beating a soldier in Smila

As a reminder, in the town of Smila in the Cherkasy region, local crime kingpin Vadym Dolotenko beat war veteran Anatolii Honcharenko.

Earlier it was reported that police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, and opened criminal proceedings under four articles.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that an investigation had been launched into the possible inaction of local police officers in the situation with the beating of a war veteran in Smila.

Later, another person involved in the case of beating a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, was suspected.