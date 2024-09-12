NABU uncovers corruption scheme of road repairs in Dnipropetrovsk region worth UAH 286 million, former head of RSA Reznichenko is served suspicion notice (updated)

The NABU and the SAPO have uncovered a large-scale fraud in the road sector, which caused more than UAH 286 million in losses to the state budget during the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

In 2022, the legislation in force under martial law allowed for priority funding for road maintenance, and the costs of current and overhaul repairs were only possible last of all.

According to the investigation, the suspects, in order to obtain priority funding, as well as to avoid the need to develop project documentation, conduct its examination and carry out technical supervision, replaced the information in the relevant documents on the need for current and major repairs of roads with the need for their maintenance.

The cost of such maintenance was artificially and unreasonably increased to UAH 1.5 billion. This amount was used to conclude contracts for the relevant works with a company associated with the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, which overestimated the cost of materials by more than UAH 286 million.

Part of these funds were subsequently transferred to the accounts of other companies related to the top official and his deputy.

Suspicion was reported to (positions at the time of the offence) :

the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Deputy Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Head of a department of Dnipropetrovsk RSA;

Head of the Road Facilities Department of Dnipropetrovsk RSA;

Head of a business entity.

Claim: Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation into the possible legalisation of the illegally obtained funds is ongoing, the involvement of other persons in the crime is being established.

According to media reports, the NABU has served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

As journalist Yurii Nikolov writes, "Reznichenko and several of his accomplices were finally charged with leaking 1.5 billion to the company of his fitness girlfriend for 'operational maintenance' of roads in the first year of the full-scale invasion. Back then, everything was in hugger-mugger and no estimates were published. But NABU and SAPO were able to see UAH 267 million in margin - the prices of construction materials were overstated by that much."

Nikolov recalls that "the coordinator of the Big Construction, Yurii Holyk, was a regular member of this group. But he was not suspected, according to Nikolov, for two reasons: